Layoffs Coming to Isabella County Sheriff’s Department

Starting at the end of September, the Isabella County Sheriff’s Department will see a reduction in road patrol officers.

In February, Isabella County voters rejected a millage proposal for county wide operations, which includes the sheriff’s department budget. WNEM-TV 5 reports the department will need to layoff an unspecified number of officers, detectives and sergeants within the road patrol division due to the cuts. Sheriff Michael Main says communication has been set up to address what the community wants in terms of services, if a lower millage rate would be acceptable and other questions.

In the meantime, the Isabella Count Board of Commissioners will continue to hold discussions with the community and attempt to find solutions to those and other cuts they’ll have to make.