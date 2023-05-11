WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

Lawsuit Filed Against Bay City Nursing Home in Choking Death

By News Desk
May 11, 2023 2:00AM EDT
A Bay City nursing home faces a lawsuit after one of its residents died from choking.

Bay City Comfort Care is being sued by the family of Barbara Baranowski, who died after choking on her food on April 18, 2022. The lawsuit alleges staff at the facility did nothing to help Baranowski for about an hour while she sat unresposive in the dining area of the facility. It also claims medical instructions for Baranowski’s care weren’t followed, and 9-1-1 operators had to instruct staff on how to perform CPR. T

he lawsuit is seeking more than $25,000 in damages.

