Lawsuit Accuses Sean Combs, 2 Others Of Raping 17-Year-Old Girl In 2003; Combs Denies Allegations

NEW YORK (AP) — A woman has sued the hip-hop mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs claiming he and two other men raped her 20 years ago in a New York City recording studio when she was 17.

The lawsuit filed Wednesday accuses Combs, Harve Pierre, the former president of Combs’ Bad Boy Entertainment, and a third man of plying the accuser with drugs and alcohol and then raping her in 2003.

Combs denied the allegations in a statement and vowed to fight for his name.

The lawsuit follows three other lawsuits accusing Combs of abuse. Combs has denied those allegations as well.