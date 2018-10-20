Lawmaker Gets First Hand Look At Local Skilled Tradeds Training

Delta instructor Terry Morse (right) shows Sen. Gary Peters on of the schools CNC, Computer Numerical Control) labs. {Delta College courtesy photo}

It’s been estimated in the next decade, Michigan will have over 800 thousand jobs and no one to fill them.

The state’s junior, U.S. Senator, Gary Peters toured Delta College Friday to learn more about finding qualified people. The Bloomfield Hills Democrat met with college representatives and some from private industry to learn about a cooperative effort to match training with what’s needed for jobs of the future.

Peters said his legislation that passed, with bipartisan support, works to let high school counselors know of innovative programs that allow for dual enrollments giving high school students a head start in skilled trades training.

During a tour of Delta College’s technical training labs, Peters learned students can take classes that can be used in a preapprentice program, to earn a journeyman’s card in the skilled trades.

Delta’s Harvey Schneider works with over 80 companies in 14 counties, from Alma to Ubly, Flint to Roscommon, that need workers in the skilled trades.