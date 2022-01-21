Law enforcement widely shared photos of Kobe Bryant remains: lawsuit

▶ Watch Video: Kobe Bryant crash: Settlement reached with helicopter company linked to deadly accident

New details have emerged from Vanessa Bryant’s lawsuit against Los Angeles County involving photos of the victims of the deadly chopper crash where her husband, Kobe Bryant, their daughter Gianna and seven others died.

Bryant’s lawyers claim the pictures of Kobe and Gianna’s bodies were passed around on 28 LA County Sheriff’s Department devices and others belonging to a dozen firefighters, CBS Los Angeles reports.

Attorney’s said the photos were shown in bars and at an awards gala.

Bryant’s team said the defendants also engaged in a cover up and destroyed evidence of their misconduct.

They also said they have a witness who will say it’s a well-known practice among law enforcement in Southern California to take and share photos of human remains.

Earlier this month, a federal judge rejected LA County’s motion to have the lawsuit thrown out.