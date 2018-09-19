Law Enforcement Urges No Vote on Pot Proposal

Police agencies and prosecuting attorneys around Michigan are urging voters to vote no on the ballot proposal to regulate marijuana like alcohol.

Several news conferences with law enforcement officials were held virtually simultaneously around the state Wednesday, September, with police and prosecutors urging residents to take a stand against the issue. The proposal calls for recreational marijuana to be legal for adults 21 and older, which would be taxed for schools, roads and local governments.

Officials often pointed to Colorado, where recreational marijuana has been legal since 2012, as an example of the negative consequences of legalization. For example, Caro Police Chief Brian Newcomb says the number of marijuana traffic fatalities has risen there drastically.

“Obviously, when it’s just marijuana that gets tested and the statistic is it’s been over a 100 percent jump in fatal accidents in Colorado since the advent of legal marijuana.”

Officials also point to increased crime, more workplace injuries and a higher likelihood for children to begin using. Tuscola County Prosecuting Attorney Mark Reene says marijuana use among teens in Colorado has risen significantly.

“Colorado teens use marijuana at a rate 50 percent above the national average. Since Colorado legalized marijuana, regular use of the drug among children aged 12-17 has been both above the national average and rising faster than the national average.”

Reene says the opinion of those in attendance at the conference are generally held by law enforcement officials around the state and are urging Michigan voters to say no to the proposal.