Latest Michigan Data on COVID-19

Ann Williams
Apr 14, 2020 @ 7:19pm
Michigan health officials put the total number of coronavirus cases in that state at 27,001 as of Tuesday afternoon. That means 1,366 new cases were confirmed since Monday.  Total deaths from COVID-19 in Michigan are at 1,768. That includes 17 deaths in Saginaw County which has had 302 confirmed cases, two in Bay County with 60 cases and and 1 in Midland County with 33 cases.

Wayne, Oakland and Macomb counties in southeastern Michigan have had the highest number of cases in the state. But Genesee County has had the highest number of cases close to the Great Lakes Bay Region, with 1,030 cases and 86 deaths.

Below is a table from the State of Michigan website showing data from each county. You can see more by visiting the site at:

https://www.michigan.gov/coronavirus/0,9753,7-406-98163_98173—,00.html

This information is updated daily at 3 p.m., with COVID-19 results included as of 10 a.m.

Overall Confirmed COVID-19 Cases by County updated 4/14/2020
County Cases Reported Deaths
Allegan 23
Alpena 1
Antrim 8
Arenac 5
Barry 14 1
Bay 60 2
Berrien 111 5
Branch 29 2
Calhoun 90 3
Cass 13 1
Charlevoix 11 1
Cheboygan 12 1
Clare 4 1
Clinton 98 4
Crawford 15 1
Delta 9 1
Detroit City 7004 427
Dickinson 3 2
Eaton 76 5
Emmet 21 2
Genesee 1030 86
Gladwin 5
Gogebic 4 1
Grand Traverse 17 3
Gratiot 7
Hillsdale 79 9
Houghton 2
Huron 6
Ingham 263 4
Ionia 17 2
Iosco 4 1
Isabella 42 4
Jackson 183 7
Kalamazoo 94 8
Kalkaska 14 2
Kent 325 14
Lake 2
Lapeer 117 9
Leelanau 4
Lenawee 53
Livingston 238 6
Luce 1
Mackinac 4
Macomb 3620 293
Manistee 10
Marquette 26 5
Mason 3
Mecosta 11 1
Menominee 1
Midland 33 1
Missaukee 1 1
Monroe 196 8
Montcalm 23 1
Montmorency 1
Muskegon 85 5
Newaygo 7
Oakland 5364 364
Oceana 3 1
Ogemaw 4
Osceola 5
Oscoda 4
Otsego 34 2
Ottawa 67 2
Presque Isle 2
Roscommon 9
Saginaw 302 17
Sanilac 23 2
Schoolcraft 3
Shiawassee 62 1
St Clair 211 7
St Joseph 22 1
Tuscola 45 9
Van Buren 22 2
Washtenaw 772 21
Wayne 5205 393
Wexford 7 1
MDOC 429 9
FCI 23
Unknown 91 4
Out of State 157 2
Totals 27001 1768
