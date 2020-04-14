Latest Michigan Data on COVID-19
source: Alpha Media/Kayla Peake
Michigan health officials put the total number of coronavirus cases in that state at 27,001 as of Tuesday afternoon. That means 1,366 new cases were confirmed since Monday. Total deaths from COVID-19 in Michigan are at 1,768. That includes 17 deaths in Saginaw County which has had 302 confirmed cases, two in Bay County with 60 cases and and 1 in Midland County with 33 cases.
Wayne, Oakland and Macomb counties in southeastern Michigan have had the highest number of cases in the state. But Genesee County has had the highest number of cases close to the Great Lakes Bay Region, with 1,030 cases and 86 deaths.
Below is a table from the State of Michigan website showing data from each county. You can see more by visiting the site at:
https://www.michigan.gov/coronavirus/0,9753,7-406-98163_98173—,00.html
This information is updated daily at 3 p.m., with COVID-19 results included as of 10 a.m.
Overall Confirmed COVID-19 Cases by County updated 4/14/2020
|County
|Cases
|Reported Deaths
|Allegan
|23
|
|Alpena
|1
|
|Antrim
|8
|
|Arenac
|5
|
|Barry
|14
|1
|Bay
|60
|2
|Berrien
|111
|5
|Branch
|29
|2
|Calhoun
|90
|3
|Cass
|13
|1
|Charlevoix
|11
|1
|Cheboygan
|12
|1
|Clare
|4
|1
|Clinton
|98
|4
|Crawford
|15
|1
|Delta
|9
|1
|Detroit City
|7004
|427
|Dickinson
|3
|2
|Eaton
|76
|5
|Emmet
|21
|2
|Genesee
|1030
|86
|Gladwin
|5
|
|Gogebic
|4
|1
|Grand Traverse
|17
|3
|Gratiot
|7
|
|Hillsdale
|79
|9
|Houghton
|2
|
|Huron
|6
|
|Ingham
|263
|4
|Ionia
|17
|2
|Iosco
|4
|1
|Isabella
|42
|4
|Jackson
|183
|7
|Kalamazoo
|94
|8
|Kalkaska
|14
|2
|Kent
|325
|14
|Lake
|2
|
|Lapeer
|117
|9
|Leelanau
|4
|
|Lenawee
|53
|
|Livingston
|238
|6
|Luce
|1
|
|Mackinac
|4
|
|Macomb
|3620
|293
|Manistee
|10
|
|Marquette
|26
|5
|Mason
|3
|
|Mecosta
|11
|1
|Menominee
|1
|
|Midland
|33
|1
|Missaukee
|1
|1
|Monroe
|196
|8
|Montcalm
|23
|1
|Montmorency
|1
|
|Muskegon
|85
|5
|Newaygo
|7
|
|Oakland
|5364
|364
|Oceana
|3
|1
|Ogemaw
|4
|
|Osceola
|5
|
|Oscoda
|4
|
|Otsego
|34
|2
|Ottawa
|67
|2
|Presque Isle
|2
|
|Roscommon
|9
|
|Saginaw
|302
|17
|Sanilac
|23
|2
|Schoolcraft
|3
|
|Shiawassee
|62
|1
|St Clair
|211
|7
|St Joseph
|22
|1
|Tuscola
|45
|9
|Van Buren
|22
|2
|Washtenaw
|772
|21
|Wayne
|5205
|393
|Wexford
|7
|1
|MDOC
|429
|9
|FCI
|23
|
|Unknown
|91
|4
|Out of State
|157
|2
|Totals
|27001
|1768