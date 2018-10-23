Latest Dioxin Remediation Plan For Tittabawassee River Discussed

Area residents living along the Tittabawassee River near Saginaw had the chance to speak about dioxin clean up plans proposed by federal and state environmental regulators. Chicago based EPA Remedial Project Manager Mary Logan says work will focus on stabilizing selected riverbank segments and capping some dioxin deposits.

Logan told an audience of around 20 people at the Thomas Township Library Monday remediation of the nearly seven mile stretch known as Segments Six and Seven will begin next year and continue through 2021.

Public responses are welcomed through November 20th. Comments can be delivered to Russel. Diane @EPA. gov or to the EPA Regional Office on 1300 Bluff in Flint.