      Weather Alert

Latest Date on COVID-19 Cases in Michigan

Ann Williams
May 12, 2020 @ 8:23pm
(source: Alpha Media/Kayla Peake)

State health officials reported 469 new positive COVID-19 cases between Monday and Tuesday. Ninety people died of COVID-19 in the same time period. Total Michigan cases since the virus appeared in the state are at 48,021. Of that number, 22,686 people have recovered.

Saginaw County cases now total 829 and 87 deaths. Bay County has had 214 cases and 10 people have died.  In Midland County, 67 people have tested positive for the virus, and 8 people have died.

Below is a county-by-county breakdown from the State of Michigan website: https://www.michigan.gov/coronavirus/0,9753,7-406-98163_98173—,00.html

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases by Jurisdiction updated 5/12/2020
County Confirmed Cases Reported Deaths
Alcona 4 1
Allegan 161 2
Alpena 87 8
Antrim 10
Arenac 28 1
Baraga 1
Barry 52 1
Bay 214 10
Benzie 4
Berrien 411 25
Branch 82 2
Calhoun 275 17
Cass 43 2
Charlevoix 13 1
Cheboygan 19 1
Chippewa 2
Clare 12 2
Clinton 126 10
Crawford 57 4
Delta 14 2
Detroit City 9897 1213
Dickinson 5 2
Eaton 152 6
Emmet 21 2
Genesee 1782 225
Gladwin 18 1
Gogebic 4 1
Grand Traverse 21 5
Gratiot 33 4
Hillsdale 152 22
Houghton 2
Huron 36 1
Ingham 594 17
Ionia 110 3
Iosco 55 8
Isabella 61 7
Jackson 401 26
Kalamazoo 636 36
Kalkaska 17 2
Kent 2416 45
Lake 2
Lapeer 175 30
Leelanau 9
Lenawee 129 2
Livingston 377 22
Luce 1
Mackinac 6
Macomb 6097 710
Manistee 11
Marquette 51 10
Mason 23
Mecosta 16 2
Menominee 6
Midland 67 8
Missaukee 16 1
Monroe 399 18
Montcalm 47 1
Montmorency 5
Muskegon 401 20
Newaygo 36
Oakland 7784 872
Oceana 34 1
Ogemaw 15
Osceola 9
Oscoda 5 1
Otsego 98 10
Ottawa 430 20
Presque Isle 11
Roscommon 20
Saginaw 829 87
Sanilac 38 5
Schoolcraft 4
Shiawassee 214 18
St Clair 366 28
St Joseph 71 1
Tuscola 162 17
Van Buren 94 4
Washtenaw 1206 82
Wayne 8377 927
Wexford 11 2
MDOC* 2144 55
FCI** 114 3
Unknown 8 2
Out of State 75
Grand Total 48021 4674
Popular Posts
Listen to the Mrs.
Bay County Crash Kills Two People, Injures Two Others
U of M Football
100.5 FM Full Schedule
WSGW Community Events
Sports News