Latest Date on COVID-19 Cases in Michigan
(source: Alpha Media/Kayla Peake)
State health officials reported 469 new positive COVID-19 cases between Monday and Tuesday. Ninety people died of COVID-19 in the same time period. Total Michigan cases since the virus appeared in the state are at 48,021. Of that number, 22,686 people have recovered.
Saginaw County cases now total 829 and 87 deaths. Bay County has had 214 cases and 10 people have died. In Midland County, 67 people have tested positive for the virus, and 8 people have died.
Below is a county-by-county breakdown from the State of Michigan website: https://www.michigan.gov/coronavirus/0,9753,7-406-98163_98173—,00.html
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases by Jurisdiction updated 5/12/2020
|County
|Confirmed Cases
|Reported Deaths
|Alcona
|4
|1
|Allegan
|161
|2
|Alpena
|87
|8
|Antrim
|10
|
|Arenac
|28
|1
|Baraga
|1
|
|Barry
|52
|1
|Bay
|214
|10
|Benzie
|4
|
|Berrien
|411
|25
|Branch
|82
|2
|Calhoun
|275
|17
|Cass
|43
|2
|Charlevoix
|13
|1
|Cheboygan
|19
|1
|Chippewa
|2
|
|Clare
|12
|2
|Clinton
|126
|10
|Crawford
|57
|4
|Delta
|14
|2
|Detroit City
|9897
|1213
|Dickinson
|5
|2
|Eaton
|152
|6
|Emmet
|21
|2
|Genesee
|1782
|225
|Gladwin
|18
|1
|Gogebic
|4
|1
|Grand Traverse
|21
|5
|Gratiot
|33
|4
|Hillsdale
|152
|22
|Houghton
|2
|
|Huron
|36
|1
|Ingham
|594
|17
|Ionia
|110
|3
|Iosco
|55
|8
|Isabella
|61
|7
|Jackson
|401
|26
|Kalamazoo
|636
|36
|Kalkaska
|17
|2
|Kent
|2416
|45
|Lake
|2
|
|Lapeer
|175
|30
|Leelanau
|9
|
|Lenawee
|129
|2
|Livingston
|377
|22
|Luce
|1
|
|Mackinac
|6
|
|Macomb
|6097
|710
|Manistee
|11
|
|Marquette
|51
|10
|Mason
|23
|
|Mecosta
|16
|2
|Menominee
|6
|
|Midland
|67
|8
|Missaukee
|16
|1
|Monroe
|399
|18
|Montcalm
|47
|1
|Montmorency
|5
|
|Muskegon
|401
|20
|Newaygo
|36
|
|Oakland
|7784
|872
|Oceana
|34
|1
|Ogemaw
|15
|
|Osceola
|9
|
|Oscoda
|5
|1
|Otsego
|98
|10
|Ottawa
|430
|20
|Presque Isle
|11
|
|Roscommon
|20
|
|Saginaw
|829
|87
|Sanilac
|38
|5
|Schoolcraft
|4
|
|Shiawassee
|214
|18
|St Clair
|366
|28
|St Joseph
|71
|1
|Tuscola
|162
|17
|Van Buren
|94
|4
|Washtenaw
|1206
|82
|Wayne
|8377
|927
|Wexford
|11
|2
|MDOC*
|2144
|55
|FCI**
|114
|3
|Unknown
|8
|2
|Out of State
|75
|
|Grand Total
|48021
|4674