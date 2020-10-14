Late Night State Legislative Session Get Unemployment Benefits Bills Passed
Michigan State Capitol (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
The Michigan Legislature has sent a package of bills to the governor’s desk for signing regarding an extension of unemployment benefits.
Sponsored by State Senator Ken Horn, the bills will extend unemployment benefits from 20 to 26 weeks and those who are relying on the state’s Unemployment Insurance Agency as they get back on their feet will see no interruption in the benefits rightfully owed to them. The bills would also protect retirees who temporarily returned to work to assist with the state’s response to the coronavirus.
In addition to the benefits, the bills provide a level of liability protection for employers. Horn says “people rely on businesses for their everyday needs and employers across the state have taken steps to keep employees and patrons safe during this pandemic.” He says the legislation “will not only encourage businesses to increase safety precautions for their employees but help prevent costly lawsuits where employers have taken steps to keep their workers safe.”