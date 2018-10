A piper plays in front of Fire Station 1 in Saginaw (photo by Michael Percha)

A late Friday afternoon fire in the 400 block of North 15th near Wadsworth in Saginaw is being called suspicious.

Fire crews found the one and a half story vacant dwelling engulfed in flames when they arrived shortly after the initial alarm around 4:10 PM. No injuries were reported.

The structure owned by the Saginaw County Land Bank was deemed a dangerous building and demolished as the last firefighters left the scene about 6:30 PM.