Las Vegas Raiders release Henry Ruggs after deadly crash

The Las Vegas Raiders released Henry Ruggs III late Tuesday, following news that the star player is facing a felony driving under the influence charge after he was involved in a collision early Tuesday morning that left another person dead.

“The Las Vegas Raiders have released WR Henry Ruggs III,” the Raiders tweeted.

Earlier Tuesday, the team said they were aware of the crash and offered condolences to the victim’s family.

Local police said Ruggs was driving a Chevrolet Corvette “at a high rate of speed” when he veered right and struck the rear of a Toyota Rav4. The Toyota caught on fire with its driver trapped inside, authorities said. Fire officials arrived at the scene and pulled a 23-year-old woman from the Toyota, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Ruggs, 22, remained on the scene and showed “signs of impairment,” police said. He was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said Ruggs would be charged with DUI resulting in death. If convicted, Ruggs could face two to 20 years in prison.

Henry Ruggs III in 2020. Chris Unger / Getty

His attorneys, David Z. Chesnoff and Richard Schonfeld, said they would be conducting an investigation and asked the public to “reserve judgment until all the facts are gathered.”

The Raiders selected Ruggs with the 12th pick in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft. He played three years at the University of Alabama, helping the Crimson Tide win a National Championship in 2017.