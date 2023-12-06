WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

Las Vegas police respond to active shooter report at UNLV

By CBS News
December 6, 2023 3:32PM EST
Share

Las Vegas police on Wednesday said there appear to be multiple victims in an active shooter situation on the University of Nevada, Las Vegas campus. 

“We are responding to preliminary reports of an #ActiveShooter on the campus of UNLV near BEAM Hall. There appears to be multiple victims at this time. Please avoid the area and we will have more information soon,” the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department wrote on social media. 

The university’s media relations department confirmed the active shooter situation, saying that alerts have gone out to the campus.

University police were also responding to the situation. 

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.

Popular Stories

1

Authorities Looking for Missing Isabella County Teen
2

Police ID Body in Bridgeport Township
3

Body Found in Bridgeport Township
4

Super Speeders Stopped in Saginaw County
5

Six Suspects Accused of Attempted Robbery Charged Federally