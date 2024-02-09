▶ Watch Video: Las Vegas airports brace for mad rush of Super Bowl travelers

Las Vegas — An estimated half-a-million fans are flooding the Las Vegas Strip for Super Bowl LVIII, and Harry Reid International Airport has added 60 extra flights this weekend to handle the influx of visitors.

Security is being stepped up, with thousands of local, state and federal officers working to secure Sin City.

“Sunday is the Super Bowl, but Monday is our Super Bowl,” Harry Reid International Airport Supervisory TSA Officer Guadalupe Castillo said. “We have officers that have been deployed from across the nation to join us here and assist us and making sure that passengers get through securely.”

About 10 miles from Allegiant Field, Henderson Executive Airport rolled out 18 extra acres of overflow parking for private jets. They expect eight times more jets than average to park here. About 1,100 have been given slots to take off and land at three area airports. That is likely a new record, according to Clark County Aviation Director Rosemary Vassiliadis.

“We will be 100% full at any given time,” Vassiliadis said.

All eyes will be on whether pop superstar Taylor Swift will be in Las Vegas to cheer on her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. Swift has a concert in Tokyo on Saturday night as part of her Eras Tour, but should in theory have enough time to make it in time for the game thanks to the 17-hour time difference.

Several airlines have added extra Swift-themed flights this week. American Airlines listed flights from Kansas City to Las Vegas on Friday and Saturday with the flight number 1989 — a reference to Swift’s birth year and the name of one of her most successful albums.

And when asked if there would be room for Swift’s private jet from Japan, Vassiliadis responded with a laugh, “I can only imagine there is.”

Super Bowl LVIII will air on CBS and Nickelodeon and stream on Paramount+ on Feb. 11 from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET.