Lara Trump Making Campaign Stop in Freeland
Lara Trump waits for the first presidential debate Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, at Case Western University and Cleveland Clinic, in Cleveland, Ohio. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
President Donald Trump’s daughter-in-law, Lara Trump, will be in Saginaw County Thursday, making a campaign stop at Apple Mountain Resort. Trump, along with another campaign advisor to the president, Katrina Pierson, will host a “Make America Great Again!” event at 2:30 p.m. The pair has a similar event scheduled later in the afternoon in Hanover, MI.
The campaign stop comes just over a month after President Trump held a rally at MBS International Airport. Lara Trump is the wife of the president’s second son, Eric Trump.