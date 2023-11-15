Lapeer High School Students Released Early as Authorities Searched for Weapon
Students at Lapeer High School were dismissed from class early Wednesday after administrators learned there may have been a weapon hidden in the school.
Officials announced on social media that the school was going into secure mode shortly before 8:45 Wednesday morning for an investigation involving a locker search by law enforcement.
According to the Lapeer Community Schools district, students were released at 11:30 to make it easier to search the school.
Authorities say the campus was cleared after a thorough sweep, which involved police K9s, and classes will resume Thursday morning.