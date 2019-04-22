Lansing Man Dies In Saginaw Fire

Michigan State Police are investigating a fatal house fire that happened in Saginaw shortly after 2:00 Monday morning. Saginaw Firefighters worked to extinguish the fire in the small house at 2420 Bancroft. Firefighters located a man from Lansing deceased inside the home. The victim has been identified as Gregory Cross.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the homeowner was home with two grandchildren age 17 and 11, along with a great-grandchild, age 9 months, and his 37 year old nephew, when the fire broke out. The grandfather and the children were able to escape the residence, but the nephew, Gregory Cross died in the fire.

Fire investigators continue to examine the burned residence for clues to determine a cause for the fire. An autopsy has been requested to identify a cause of death.