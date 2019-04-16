Lake Isabella Man Jailed for Trying to Kill Girlfriend

A 47-year-old Lake Isabella woman is recovering in a hospital after an assault Friday, April 12.

Police say the woman was with her boyfriend, 60-year-old Larry Reeve, on Riviera Ln. in Lake Isabella in Isabella County. She told police Reeve had taken her phone after she received a call, then threatened to kill her. She claims the man physically beat her, using a belt to strangle her, held a knife to her throat and tried drowning her. She says he stopped the assault when the phone rang again and he spoke with someone on the other end. Reeve left the residence and she called police around 2:30 a.m. Reeve is charged with attempted murder and is held in the Isabella County Jail. The extent of the woman’s injuries are unknown.