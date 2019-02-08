Lady Antebellum To Perform In Saginaw

Seven time Grammy Award winners Lady Antebellum will be performing Friday July 12th from Saginaw’s Ojibway Island.

Promoter Ken Shelton of Ken Shelton Productions says gates will open at 3:00 PM with music starting around 4:00 or 4:30 featuring special guests Drake White and the Big Fire. Shelton wanted to continue the summer tradition of a major musical event drawing thousands of people to Saginaw.

Shelton added ticket sales will begin Friday February 15th online at: www.etix. com. Reserve seats will be $55 with general admission seating $35.

For more information visit WSGW’s sister station 94.5 The Moose: https://www.945themoose.com/