Lady Antebellum To Perform In Saginaw

Source: Ken Shelton Productions

Seven time Grammy Award winners Lady Antebellum will be performing Friday July 12th from Saginaw’s Ojibway Island.

Promoter Ken Shelton of Ken Shelton Productions says gates will open at 3:00 PM with music starting around 4:00 or 4:30 featuring special guests Drake White and the Big Fire. Shelton wanted to continue the summer tradition of a major musical event drawing thousands of people to Saginaw.

Shelton added ticket sales will begin Friday February 15th online at:   www.etix. com. Reserve seats will be $55 with general admission seating $35.

For more information visit WSGW’s sister station 94.5 The Moose:    https://www.945themoose.com/

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Hispanic Leadership Institute Reaches Milestone Graduating Class Liquor Store Robbery Suspect Arrested Inaugural Midland Business Alliance Annual Meeting Draws Big Crowd NCAA implements sanctions on SVSU Athletics State of the Community Address Given for Saginaw, Saginaw County Police seeking suspect of assault at Mt. Pleasant Bar
Comments