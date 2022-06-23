Labadie RibFest Back in Town

Get your paper towels and hand wipes ready because barbeque is back in Bay City this summer.
In 2013, the city’s iconic Labadie Pig Gig came to an end after nearly two decades. Now the food festival returns under a new name, Labadie Rib Fest. From July 28 through 31, vendors, concerts and family entertainment will take place in Bay City’s Veterans Memorial Park. And, of course, ribs of all types and flavors. The volunteer operated event will donate proceeds to local charities.
For tickets or more information, visit baycityribfest.com or the Labadie Rib Fest Facebook page.