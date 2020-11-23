LA County restricting in-person dining to combat COVID surge

▶ Watch Video: LA County restricts in-person dining amid COVID-19 surge

Dining at restaurants, breweries, wineries and bars will be restricted starting Wednesday under a modified public health order in Los Angeles County as coronavirus cases continue to increase, CBS Los Angeles reports.

“To reduce the possibility for crowding and the potential for exposures in settings where people are not wearing their face coverings, restaurants, breweries, wineries and bars will only be able to offer take-out, drive-thru, and delivery services. Wineries and breweries may continue their retail operations adhering to current protocols,” the LA County Department od Public Health said in a statement.

In-person dining will not be allowed, at minimum, for the next three weeks, according to CBS Los Angeles.

The changes were announced as the current five-day average stood at 4,097 new coronavirus cases in LA County. The county is also under a 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. daily curfew, while the 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. statewide curfew remains in place to help prevent the spread of cases during late-night gatherings.

If the five-day average of cases goes over 4,500 or hospitalizations are more than 2,000 per day, another installation of the “Safer at Home” order will be issued for three weeks, which will restrict leaving the home for non-essential activities.