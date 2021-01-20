Kyrie Irving fined $50,000 by NBA for attending indoor party

The NBA on Friday fined Kyrie Irving $50,000 for violating the league’s health and safety protocols after a viral video showed the Brooklyn Nets star at a private indoor party without a mask on. Irving, 28, is also required to forfeit his salary for games he missed during a five-day quarantine period.

League rules prohibit players from attending social gatherings with 15 or more people and ban players from going to bars, lounges, clubs and similar businesses with large crowds.

Irving has missed five consecutive games for personal reasons but has not publicly addressed his absences. Earlier this week, Nets General Manager Sean Marks said the organization is “disappointed” that Irving hasn’t been with the team but said Irving is “excited” about returning to the basketball court.

Kyrie Irving on January 25, 2020. Paul Sancya / AP

As long as Irving continues to test negative for COVID-19, he will be able to rejoin the Nets on Saturday.

In 2019, the star point guard signed a 4-year contract with the Nets for a reported $34 million salary. According to ESPN, Irving will forfeit $816,898 for the two games he missed this week, which fell into his quarantine period.

The NBA and the player’s union on Tuesday added new safety measures in an effort to reduce the spread of coronavirus between teams. With the exception of team activities, players and staff members are required to remain at home for the next two weeks. No locker room meeting can be longer than 10 minutes, face masks must be worn at all times except in socially distanced “cool down chairs,” and fist bumps, elbows and socialization should be kept to a minimum.