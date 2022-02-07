Kylie Jenner welcomes new baby

The Kardashian and Jenner clan has officially grown by one. The youngest of the famed siblings and reality stars, Kylie Jenner, announced on Sunday that she and Travis Scott have welcomed their second child together.

Jenner posted a simple black and white photo of what appears to be the newborn’s hand on Sunday evening, captioning it “2/2/22.”

The birth of Jenner’s second child comes days after her daughter Stormi Webster’s fourth birthday.

Jenner had announced she was expecting again in September with a short video showing some moments from her first few weeks of pregnancy — starting with the moment she and Scott apparently found out she was pregnant, and ending with a clip of Stormi kissing Jenner’s baby bump and saying “baby.”

“Stormi! We’re going to have a baby,” Kris Jenner, the matriarch of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, says in the video after opening an envelope of ultrasound photos. “This is one of the happiest days of my life.”

Unlike this pregnancy, Jenner’s first with Stormi in 2018 was kept largely secretive. She never confirmed she was pregnant at that time, only announcing she and Travis had welcomed a baby after the fact with a video showcasing their journey.

Jenner explained the secrecy following the birth, saying her pregnancy was something she “chose not to do in front of the world.”

“I knew for myself I needed to prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress free, and healthy way I knew how,” she wrote on Instagram. “There was no gotcha moment, no big paid reveal I had planned. I knew my baby would feel every stress and every emotion so I chose to do it this way for my little life and our happiness.”