Kyle Rittenhouse released from jail after posting $2M bond

▶ Watch Video: Jacob Blake recovers in hospital as alleged protest shooter Kyle Rittenhouse faces charges

Kyle Rittenhouse, the 17-year-old accused of killing two people during a protest in Kenosha, Wisconsin, was released from jail on Friday after posting $2 million bond, CBS affiliate WDJT reported. Rittenhouse, who was extradited from Illinois to Kenosha, will return to court for a preliminary hearing in December.

Prosecutors allege that Rittenhouse fatally shot two people, Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber, and injured a third with an AR-style rifle on August 25 during the third night of unrest over the shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man who was shot seven times by a Kenosha police officer two days prior.

Court documents claim Rittenhouse killed Rosenbaum after a brief altercation in a parking lot in which Rosenbaum tried to take his gun. While fleeing from the scene after the shooting, Rittenhouse allegedly tripped and fell to the ground — and when Huber tried to use that moment to take his gun, Rittenhouse allegedly shot and killed him. In the moments after Huber was shot, he also allegedly shot a third victim in the arm.

Kyle Rittenhouse sits while listening during an extradition hearing in Lake County court on October 30, 2020, in Waukegan. Nam Y. Huh / AP

Rittenhouse was charged as an adult with two counts of first-degree homicide and one count of attempted homicide and is also facing charges of recklessly endangering the safety of two other victims and possessing a weapon while under the age of 18. Rittenhouse’s lawyers claim he acted in self-defense.

Dominick Black, 19, is also facing felony charges for allegedly providing Rittenhouse with the weapon he used that night.

Graham Kates and Alex Sundby contributed reporting.