Kroger hiring for the holidays

Job seekers looking for extra work this holiday season might find employment with Kroger.

The grocery chain is hiring 1,000 seasonal workers, which could potentially turn into full time employment for some. Starting pay with Kroger averages around $17.00 an hour and can increase to $22.00 an hour with benefits. Employees seeking to complete their education may also be eligible for up to $21,000 in tuition reimbursement. The company is holding virtual hiring events through November.

Visit the krogerco.com/slash careers for more information.