Krispy Kreme is giving out free donuts on Super Tuesday

March 5 is Super Tuesday and Krispy Kreme is celebrating what it calls “Doughmocracy” on the super-sized election day by giving out free donuts.

Fifteen states and American Samoa are holding either primaries or caucuses on the day known as Super Tuesday. Krispy Kreme is calling it Super TWOsday, because says anyone who visits one of their U.S. shops on March 5 can get two free glazed donuts.

“While encouraging everyone to vote, our primary role on Super TWOsday will be to sweeten your day,” Krispy Kreme’s Global Chief Brand Officer Dave Skena said in a news release.

The deal doesn’t just apply to states with elections on Tuesday — all Krispy Kreme shops are participating.

The donut chain, which has 379 locations in the U.S., has celebrated democracy with donuts before. In 2022, the company offered free donuts to all customers on midterm Election Day.

In another giveaway in 2021, Krispy Kreme handed out free donuts to over 1.5 million Americans who presented a valid COVID vaccination card at participating locations.

They’ve also given out free donuts on Leap Day, on World Kindness Day last fall, to anyone with a losing lottery ticket in August 2023, and to students graduating last spring.

On Super Tuesday, Republican primaries or caucuses are being held in Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont and Virginia.

Fourteen of these states — all but Alaska — are also holding Democratic contests, as is the U.S. territory of American Samoa, and the Iowa Democratic caucus results are also expected.

The states have different voting hours and some allow people to register to vote at the polls. You can check here for your state.