Kramers Grocery in Bay City Lost to Fire

A Bay City butcher shop was destroyed in a fire Wednesday morning.

Fire crews from multiple departments responded to Kramers South End Grocery at 422 Ingraham around 10:15 A.M. to find flames and heavy black smoke coming from the building. It took a few hours to douse the flames. The building was a total loss.

The grocery portion of the business closed in 2019, though the butcher shop was still open to take special orders. Fire officials are working to determine the cause of the fire.