Kokomo’s Owner Hurt During Roller Coaster Test
Kokomo's Family Fun Center (Photo- Ric Antonio; WSGW)
The owner of Kokomo’s Family Fun Center on Tittabawassee rd in Kochville Township is recovering after falling from a roller coaster.
65 year old Hal Shilling was testing the Serpent Roller Coaster Saturday afternoon when a cart he was in that was supposed to be going up the tracks came back down.
The Saginaw County Sheriff’s Office says he had not properly locked a lower wheel on the track when the cart suddenly went into reverse at a high rate of speed, throwing him and it off the tracks.
Shilling fell about 30 feet and was not wearing a restraining belt at the time, resulting in several broken bones.
He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he continues to recover.
An employee at the fun center said the accident appears to be a case of operator error, but the opening of the roller coaster for the season has been put on hold as the Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration inspects the ride to make sure it is safe.
Kokomo’s reopened on June 8th and will continue to offer mini-golf, go-kart rides, and an outdoor driving range.