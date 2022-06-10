Koenig Returns to Road Patrol Duty

A Saginaw Township police officer is back on the job after being injured in the line of duty.
Officer Jeff Koenig was wounded during a traffic stop on Tittabawassee Rd. in January 2019. Joshua Rosebush pulled a gun when Koenig approached the vehicle, which turned out to be stolen, and shot him in the jaw before fleeing the scene. Rosebush was arrested in Shiawassee County following a manhunt and convicted of attempted murder. He was sentenced to 75 to 150 years in prison.
Koenig had rejoined the department in 2021 with light duty, but is now returning to road patrol, three years after the incident. He’ll be riding with a field training officer for a time, working 12-hour shifts.