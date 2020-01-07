Kochville Township Target Break In Took Only Minutes
(Alpha Media file photo)
A smash-and-grab break in Sunday, January 5 in Kochville Township occurred in just minutes.
The Saginaw County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the burglary which occurred around 4:00 a.m. Police say at least three suspects wore ski masks and gloves when they broke the front doors open with a rock and stole about $5,000 worth of electronics.
Sheriff Bill Federspiel says his department responded within four minutes but the suspects had already fled the scene in a black SUV. It isn’t known if the incident is related to similar break ins of Target stores in the metro Detroit area Monday, January 6.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Saginaw County Sheriff’s Department.