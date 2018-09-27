Kochville Township DDA Sees Bright Future Ahead

Deputy Randy Owen and his horse "Goldie" from the Saginaw County Sheriff's mounted unit meet with visitors to the Kochville Township DDA's open house Thursday evening.

About 25 businesses showed off services to the roughly 250 people attending the annual Kochville Township Downtown Development Authority Open House Thursday at the Veterans Hall on Kochville Road.

Kochville DDA Director Christopher Jacobs says business owners and residents were updated about community activities. That included beautification efforts along with sidewalk and street upgrades.

Jacobs added the potential for future growth is great given the proximity of the Bay and Tittabawassee Road corridors. He noted there’s also incentives available for communities like Kochville Township under the recent Trump tax cut package.