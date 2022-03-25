Kochville Township Crash Kills Two

Two women are dead after a two-vehicle crash early Friday in Kochville Township. Saginaw County Undersheriff Miguel Gomez said deputies responded to the 6300 block of Bay Rd at about 12:34 a.m..
Four people were taken to Covenant HealthCare after the crash. The driver of a Ford Escape SUV, identified as 32-year-old Micaela Hernandez of Saginaw, was pronounced dead at the hospital, along with her front seat passenger, 27-year-old Breonna Graham of Saginaw. A back seat passenger, 20-year-old India Mosely-Simpson of Saginaw, was being treated for life-threatening injuries. A 23-year-old man from Bay City driving a Mercedes Benz 4-door, suffered serious injuries.
The cause of the crash was under investigation.