Kochville Township Crash Kills Two

Ann Williams
Mar 25, 2022 @ 4:37pm

Two women are dead after a two-vehicle crash early Friday in Kochville Township. Saginaw County Undersheriff Miguel Gomez said deputies responded to the 6300 block of Bay Rd at about 12:34 a.m..

Four people were taken to Covenant HealthCare after the crash. The driver of a Ford Escape SUV, identified as 32-year-old Micaela Hernandez of Saginaw, was pronounced dead at the hospital, along with her front seat passenger, 27-year-old Breonna Graham of Saginaw. A back seat passenger, 20-year-old India Mosely-Simpson of Saginaw, was being treated for life-threatening injuries. A 23-year-old man from Bay City driving a Mercedes Benz 4-door, suffered serious injuries.

The cause of the crash was under investigation.

