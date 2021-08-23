      Weather Alert

Kiwassee Lake to Close for Algae Control

Michael Percha
Aug 23, 2021 @ 12:09pm
(source: City of Midland)

The City of Midland Parks and Recreation Department will briefly close Kiwassee Lake in Stratford Woods Park Monday, August 23 to treat the lake for algae and aquatic weeds.

If uncontrolled, algal blooms can lead to fish die-off, impact water quality, and even make people and animals sick if they ingest or touch affected water. For safety reasons, people and animals should avoid all water contact, which includes swimming and fishing, for 24 hours while the treatment runs its course.

The beach will reopen on Tuesday, August 24.

