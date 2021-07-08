Kiwassee Lake in Midland’s Stratford Woods Park Closed Until Further Notice

City of Midland Parks and Recreation has announced that access to Kiwassee Lake in Stratford Woods Park will be closed until further notice due to high levels of bacteria in the water from storm water runoff.
A water sampling test conducted Wednesday indicated that bacteria levels in Kiwassee Lake exceed Michigan Water Quality Standards for safe full body contact. For safety reasons, people and animals should avoid all contact with Kiwassee Lake, including swimming, fishing, and wading until further notice. The beach and other areas of Stratford Woods Park remain open for use.
A follow-up test will be conducted in a few days, and an announcement will be made when the lake is safe to resume use.