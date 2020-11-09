Kite Boarders Rescued From Saginaw Bay
Four people on kite boards needed rescuing in Huron County on Saturday, November 7.
Police say the four were using their boards off the beach in Caseville. They had a strong southwest wind until the winds calmed, stranding them out on the water.
Huron County Sheriff’s deputies and the fire department were dispatched around 4:00 p.m. A Good Samaritan also helped and rescued three of the boarders, while emergency personnel were able to rescue the other one.
The search for the boarders lasted about 25 minutes. There were no reports of any injuries.