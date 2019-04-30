Kiss 107.1 Director Earns National Recognition

The Content Director for WSGW’s sister station WTLZ Kiss 107.1 at Alpha Media Saginaw has been recognized by the Alliance for Women in Media Foundation.

Yvonne Daniels received a 2019 Gracie Award for Host of Non-Morning Drive Music DJ/Personality in Small/Medium Local Radio Market. The Gracie Awards recognize exemplary programming created by, for and about women in radio, television, cable and interactive media. Recipients are selected in national, local and student markets, including both commercial and non-commercial outlets.

Daniels is the host of the Yvonne Danieles in the Afternoon Show. She has been with WTLZ since 2009 as the Content Director and has enjoyed a career in broadcasting for 26 years. She says she is honored by the recognition and is grateful for the role she plays in ensuring Kiss listeners have the best radio experience. Daniels will attend the Gracie Awards ceremony June 26 in New York City.