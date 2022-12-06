Kirstie Alley, “Cheers” actress, has died at age 71

Kirstie Alley, the actress best known for her role as Rebecca Howe on the sitcom “Cheers,” has died, her family said in a statement Monday. She was 71.

“We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered” her children, True and Lillie Parker, said in a statement posted on social media.

“As iconic as she was on screen, she was an even more amazing mother and grandmother,” the statement continued. They praised Alley’s passion, love and creativity, and thanked the doctors and nurses at Moffitt Medical Center for her care.

Alley won both an Emmy and a Golden Globe for her role on “Cheers.”

“Cheers” star Kirstie Alley poses for a portrait in October 1983 in Los Angeles. Aaron Rapoport / Getty Images

The actress also starred alongside John Travolta in the 1989 romantic comedy, “Look Who’s Talking.” Travolta posted an emotional remembrance of his co-star on Instagram, writing, “Kirstie was one of the most special relationships I’ve ever had.”

“I love you Kirstie. I know we will see each other again.”

This is a developing story. It will be updated.