King Charles III Meets With Survivors Of Stabbing Rampage That Fueled Unrest Across Britain
August 20, 2024 10:11AM EDT
LONDON (AP) — King Charles III is visiting the seaside town of Southport to meet with survivors of the stabbing rampage that killed three young girls and sparked more than a week of unrest across the U.K.
The monarch traveled to the community northwest of Liverpool on Tuesday for a private meeting where he will hear the experiences of some of the children who were attacked at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class on July 29.