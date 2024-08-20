WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

King Charles III Meets With Survivors Of Stabbing Rampage That Fueled Unrest Across Britain

By News Desk
August 20, 2024 10:11AM EDT
Credit: MGN

LONDON (AP) — King Charles III is visiting the seaside town of Southport to meet with survivors of the stabbing rampage that killed three young girls and sparked more than a week of unrest across the U.K.

The monarch traveled to the community northwest of Liverpool on Tuesday for a private meeting where he will hear the experiences of some of the children who were attacked at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class on July 29.

