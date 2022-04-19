Kimberly Guilfoyle meets again with Jan. 6 select committee

The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol met behind closed doors with Kimberly Guilfoyle, who advised former President Donald Trump’s 2020 re-election campaign and is also his son, Donald Trump Jr.’s fiancee.

The former Fox News personality was seen entering the committee’s offices around 10 a.m. on Monday. The Daily Mail first reported her appearance.

Her appearance came nearly two months after Guilfoyle and her lawyers abruptly ended a voluntary virtual interview by committee staff over frustration with its format. At the time, her lawyer said they had ended the interview after certain members of the panel appeared on the call, which Guilfoyle was not expecting. The panel, however, contended it had informed her lawyers that members could show up. It later issued a subpoena to Guilfoyle, compelling her testimony and records.

Guilfoyle’s lawyer, Joe Tacopina, did not immediately respond to a request for comment on her appearance Monday. In a March statement responding to the panel’s subpoena, he said she would “testify truthful to any question. She has done nothing wrong.”

Guilfoyle is the latest member of the former president’s inner circle to appear before the panel. Trump’s daughter and former senior adviser, Ivanka Trump, met virtually with investigators for several hours earlier this month, following a request in January from the panel that she appear. Her husband Jared Kushner, also a former top Trump adviser, had spoken with the panel voluntarily in late March.

In a March letter announcing the committee’s subpoena to Guilfoyle, the panel’s chairman said investigators learned that Guilfoyle met with Trump and members of the Trump family on the morning of January 6. Guilfoyle also later spoke at the rally on the Ellipse in support of the former president and his claims of election fraud.

House select committee Chairman Bennie Thompson said the committee has also obtained evidence that Guilfoyle touted her involvement in raising funds for the Ellipse rally. According to the letter, investigators also believe Guilfoyle communicated with others about Trump’s decisions on who would be allowed to speak at the rally.

Guilfoyle’s appearance comes as the committee aims to wind down the fact-finding phase of its investigation. The committee has conducted over 800 depositions and interviews so far, and had hoped to wrap up this phase by early April to prepare for public hearings. But as the panel has learned new information, it has been trying to collect more testimony and records.

Last Thursday, the panel heard around eight hours of testimony from former Trump senior adviser, Stephen Miller, CBS News has learned. Miller was initially subpoenaed by the committee last November.

The committee grilled Miller about Trump’s speech at the Jan. 6 rally on the Ellipse, particularly focusing on his use of the word “we” in certain lines of the speech, according to a source familiar with the virtual deposition. Miller pushed back against the notion Trump’s language was in any way deployed to incite the crowd, according to the source. He also cited historical examples of “we” being used in speeches to show commonly it has been used. The focus of the Miller interview was first reported by The New York Times.

Investigators also asked Miller about his involvement in the plan to enlist “alternate” electors to help subvert the 2020 presidential election results, as well as his communications with lawmakers ahead of the Jan. 6 certification of the Electoral College results.