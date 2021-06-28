Kim Kardashian designing Team USA loungewear and undergarments

▶ Watch Video: Tokyo Olympics now a month away, and COVID concerns persist

Every Olympics, fashion and sports collide as Ralph Lauren unveils its design for Team USA’s uniforms for the opening and closing ceremonies. Now, a new designer is also creating threads for the Team USA. Kim Kardashian’s shapewear and loungewear company, Skims, is partnering with Team USA for this year’s Summer Olympics in Tokyo.

Kardashian announced the partnership Monday on Instagram, writing Skims is designing the official team USA undergarments, pajamas and lounge wear for the athletes this year in Tokyo. The pieces will also be available for purchase from the Skims website.

The businesswoman and reality star shared several shots of Team USA athletes modeling the undergarments and loungewear, including paralympian Scout Bassett, a track and field athlete.

Kardashian, 40, said she’s heard every detail about the Olympics from Caitlyn Jenner, a former Olympian who was her stepdad. Jenner, a decathlete, won a gold medal at the 1976 games in Montreal.

“As I would watch the athletes compete, I would grow to understand the dedication and honor being a part of the Olympics embodied,” Kardashian wrote. “I traveled w my stepdad and family to all different cities for the Olympic trials, the Olympics and track meets of [Jenner’s] and at every stop I would buy an Olympic t-shirt as a souvenir.”

“When I received the call inviting Skims to be a part of [Team USA] every moment I’ve spent admiring the strength and energy of the Olympians from the sidelines came full circle,” she wrote.

The images Kardashian posted show the line includes sports bras, underwear, t-shirts, leggings, shorts, tank tops and socks.

Ralph Lauren unveiled its designs for Team USA’s uniforms in April. The designer apparel company has been the official outfitter for Team USA’s opening and closing ceremony outfits since the 2008 Summer Olympics in Beijing, according to CBS Sports.

Polo Ralph Lauren unveils the official U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Team Closing Ceremony uniforms, proudly made in America Featuring our @TeamUSA athletes: Skateboarders Heimana Reynolds and @JordynBarratt, and BMX Gold Medalist @ConnorFields11https://t.co/OxXILN3IIW pic.twitter.com/Hd3kaC40qS — Ralph Lauren (@RalphLauren) April 14, 2021

This years’ uniforms are white jackets with an American flag patch on the arm, the United States Olympic logo and Ralph Lauren polo logo.

Team USA athletes will wear the Ralph Lauren designs during the opening ceremonies in Tokyo on July 23 and the closing ceremony on August 8.

CBS News has reached out to Skims and Team USA for more information and is awaiting response.