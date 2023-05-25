Kildee Wants to Override Veto on Solar Tariff Suspension

U.S. Congressman Dan Kildee is calling on Congress to override a presidential veto.

President Joe Biden has vetoed bipartisan legislation reversing his administration’s suspension of tariff’s on solar imports from China and four other southeastern Asian countries found to have violated U.S. trade laws. Kildee says while he strongly supports the president in many things, he disagrees with the suspension. He says suspending those tariff’s rewards the worst behavior and penalizes companies that choose to follow the law.

Kildee says failing to act will mean other countries will think they can take advantage of American business and the American worker, making the U.S. more reliant on foreign manufacturing and supply chains, including for clean energy needs.