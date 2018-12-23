Kildee Offers Help With Federal Government Shutdown Problems

With the ongoing budget dispute in the nation’s capitol, more than 800,000 federal government employees will be furlough or go without a paycheck during the Christmas holiday. This includes more than 41,000 law enforcement agents and homeland security personnel.

Congressman Dan Kildee says his office will help federal employees or constituents needing help. The Flint Township Democrat said he’s frustrated with the Republicans and President Trump’s failure to reach a compromise on the budget. The shutdown start at midnight Friday night when the U. S. House and Senate could not agree on a continuing resolution to keep the government open. The stumbling block was a $5 billion appropriation by the House for a southern border wall. Kildee said the votes were not there in the Senate.

Kildee criticized Trump for blaming the Democrats while boasting he’d be proud to shutdown the government if he did not get the money for his wall.

Kildee said any 5th District constituent that needs help with issues involving Social Security, Medicare, or veterans benefits, can contact his office at (810) 238-8627 or on line at http://dankildee.gov