Kildee Announces $212 Million for Michigan Water Infrastructure

Congressman Dan Kildee welcomed White House Infrastructure Coordinator Mitch Landrieu to Saginaw Friday morning to announce more than $212 million of federal funding coming to Michigan. The funding comes from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, and is the second of five yearly installments allocated to improve water infrastructure and ensure clean drinking water in the state.

“In the richest country in the world, access to safe, affordable and reliable drinking water should be a right,” said Congressman Kildee. “The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law is delivering for mid-Michigan by improving our water infrastructure, ensuring access to clean drinking water and creating thousands of good-paying union jobs. In Congress, I will continue working to bring federal resources home to mid-Michigan.”

Kildee also announced a $15 million federal grant to the City of Saginaw for the construction of a new water tower intended to help increase access to safe and affordable drinking water.