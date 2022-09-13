Ken Starr, former Clinton investigator, dead at 76

Former Clinton investigator Kenneth Starr has died. He was 76.

Starr’s family and Baylor University, where Starr served as president, confirmed his passing. Starr was best known for being the independent counsel leading the investigation that ultimately led to former President Bill Clinton’s impeachment. He was also a Reagan judicial appointee and Solicitor General under former President George H.W. Bush.

“Judge Starr was a dedicated public servant and ardent supporter of religious freedom that allows faith-based institutions such as Baylor to flourish,” Baylor President Linda A. Livingstone said in a statement. “Ken and I served together as Deans at Pepperdine University in the 2000s, and I appreciated him as a Constitutional law scholar and a fellow academician who believed in the transformative power of higher education.

Randall P. Starr, Ken Starr’s son, said they are “deeply saddened” by the loss.

“The love, energy, endearing sense of humor, and fun-loving interest Dad exhibited to each of us was truly special, and we cherish the many wonderful memories we were able to experience with him,” Starr said in a statement. “He is now with his Lord and Savior.”

Starr will be buried at the Texas State Cemetery in Austin.