Ken Paxton, Texas attorney general, impeached by state House

By CBS News
May 27, 2023 6:11PM EDT
Austin, Texas — The GOP-led Texas House of Representatives on Saturday voted decisively to impeach Attorney General Ken Paxton, who had 20 articles of impeachment brought up against him earlier this week. 

The final vote was 121 voting to impeach, with 23 voting against impeachment and two voting present. Paxton will now be immediately removed from his job pending a Senate trial. 

This is a breaking story. It will be updated. 

