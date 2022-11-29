Kellyanne Conway meets with House Jan. 6 committee staffers

Former Trump White House senior adviser Kellyanne Conway met on Monday with staff members of the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Conway’s attorney, Emmet Flood, joined her for the meeting. Conway arrived at the conference room where the committee meets shortly after 10 a.m. Conway declined to tell the press pool about her reason for being there, and her attorney has not yet responded to a request for comment.

Conway had formally left her position at the White House in August 2020, citing a need to focus on her family. But Conway, one of the longest-serving Trump advisers whose role was counselor to the president, remained in the Trump orbit after leaving the White House. Conway was the former president’s third campaign manager in 2016, and was the first female campaign manager to lead a successful presidential campaign.

Like many Republicans, Conway has called Jan. 6, 2021 a “terrible day” in the nation’s history, while being critical of the committee and its approach.

Kellyanne Conway, a White House Senior Advisor to former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during an event on education at the America First Policy Institute on January 28, 2022 in Washington, DC. Anna Moneymaker / Getty Images

Conway’s appearance comes as the committee has mere weeks to wrap up its work, since the committee will sunset at the end of the year and the new Republican-controlled Congress will not reauthorize its existence. Last week, committee member and Democratic Rep. Zoe Lofgren said on CBS News “Face the Nation” that the panel will release “all the evidence” it has collected since its creation “within a month.”

The committee subpoenaed the former president for his testimony “on or about” Nov. 14, which has come and gone.