Keke Palmer announces pregnancy in “Saturday Night Live” monologue

Actress Keke Palmer announced on “Saturday Night Live” this week that she is expecting her first child, with boyfriend Darius Jackson.

The 29-year-old actress, who recently starred in Jordan Peele’s third box-office success, “Nope,” cheekily confirmed what the Internet had been recently speculating.

“There’s some rumors going around, people have been in my comments saying, ‘Keke’s having a baby, Keke’s pregnant,'” said Palmer during her opening monologue.

Host Keke Palmer during the Monologue on Saturday, December 3, 2022. Will Heath/NBC via Getty Images

“And I wanna set the record straight,” said Palmer, while unbuttoning a long coat to reveal her baby bump, to resounding applause from the studio audience, “I am!”

“I gotta say, though — it’s bad when people on the Internet spread rumors about you, y’all,” Palmer said. “But it’s even worse when they’re correct!”

The “Hustlers” actress then referenced her recent sponsorship with CÎROC Vodka, joking that she wanted to “keep it on the down low” and “wait for the check to clear” before worrying about a baby shower.

“This has been the biggest blessing, and I am so excited, guys — I’m going to be a mom,” the actress gushed.

Palmer got her start as a child actress, starring in the 2006 film, “Akeelah and the Bee,” which catapulted her to stardom. The next year, she acted alongside Corbin Bleu in the popular Disney Channel original film “Jump In,” before landing her own show, “True Jackson, VP,” on Nickelodeon. Palmer also starred in “Cinderella” on Broadway, and has hosted shows on ABC, Disney+, and NBC.

This was Palmer’s first time hosting “Saturday Night Live.”