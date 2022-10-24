Keeping Kids Safe this Halloween

Vector illustration of children's silhouette trick or treat.

With Halloween right around the corner, officials from both Saginaw and Midland are reminding people to stay safe while trick or treating.

Trick or treating hours for both cities are set for 6 to 8 P.M. on Monday October 31st. Law Enforcement officials say that children should be dressed in light, reflective material and carry a flashlight, should stay on sidewalks and cross the street only at intersections. Additionally, drivers should be extra vigilant during trick-or-treating, and home owners are asked to turn on their outside porch lights and keep walkways clear of obstructions or tripping hazards.

In Saginaw specifically, the Arson Watch Program will be on alert with volunteers patrolling throughout the city on October 30th and 31st on the lookout for suspicious activity. Saginaw Police Chief Robert Ruth says that these precautions are all to ensure a safe and enjoyable holiday for everyone involved.