Kawkawlin Restaurant Damaged In Crash

A popular Kawkawlin restaurant will remain open after a vehicle slammed into the side of the building Monday.

A 49-year-old woman from Monroe was parking her Ford SUV at the Turkey Roost when police say she accidentally stepped on the gas pedal instead of the brake, causing the vehicle to lurch forward and crash into the dining room of the building. Nobody was hurt in the crash, according to police.

Owners will begin repairs once an estimate for the damages is available. In the meantime, the Turkey Roost is staying open to serve customers and support its staff.