Kawkawlin Man Charged In Sex Abuse Case
source: Michigan State Police
A 44 year old Kawkawlin man has been arraigned in Bay County District Court on child sex abuse related charges.
State Police say the investigation of Daniel Swiecicki started when it was learned he had shared child sexually abusive materials on the Internet. Digital evidence was seized from Swiecicki’s home.
After a forensic examination of the content Swiecicki was charged with one count of child sexually abusive activity-aggravated distributing and one count of child sexually abusive material-aggravated possession.